Liverpool will begin the new year leading the Premier League by 13 points, with a game in hand on nearest rivals Leicester City, after rounding off a sensational 2019 with a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield in which it benefited from two VAR decisions in quick succession.

Sadio Mane's first-half goal ultimately secured an 18th win from 19 Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp's side, whose only dropped points so far this season came courtesy of a draw at Manchester United in October.