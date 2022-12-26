After scoring in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Aston Villa, Virgil van Dijk hinted at possible transfer activity from the Merseyside club before confirmation from Dutch giant PSV that it had agreed a record transfer fee for Cody Gakpo.

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.



The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

Gakpo has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs – including Manchester United and Real Madrid – after emerging as a key part of Ruud van Nistelrooy's Eredivisie side.

The 23-year-old forward has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games this season, the third-highest tally of goal contributions (21) after 14 games in the league since the 1999-00 season – only van Nistelrooy (27 in 1999-00) and former Liverpool man Luis Suarez (25 in 2009-10) have bettered that tally.

While Erik ten Hag's United has been linked with Gakpo for several months, reports claimed Liverpool were close to signing the 23-year-old for a fee that could reach £44 million ($A79m) before PSV's announcement.

Having impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored three goals, Gakpo is now on course to arrive at Anfield in the January transfer window.

Should a deal be completed, Gakpo will provide competition in the forward line for Jurgen Klopp's team, who are currently without injured pair Diaz and Jota until at least February.

Reds manager Klopp oversaw his team's first league game back since the World Cup.

"Hopefully the injured players can come back soon, and hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club," van Dijk said after the win at Villa Park.

"We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool."