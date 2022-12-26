WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic got on the scoresheet as Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a 3-1 victory at Villa Park, where Nunez gave a tireless display.

A first senior goal for Stefan Bajcetic 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HfkGXknuzq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2022

Nunez led all players on the pitch for shots (six), attempts on target (four) and touches in the opposition area (12), but the striker failed to convert any of his four big chances.

While some have criticised Nunez for his inconsistency in front of goal, Klopp has no concerns about the Uruguayan's progress.

"It's incredible, what a game he played," Klopp told Amazon Prime Video after the win, which put Liverpool within five points off the top four.

"Of course, he will score. I was in this situation very often with strikers and everything will be fine.

"His game was exceptional."

Liverpool has now won three consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season and Klopp was pleased with his side's ability to withstand strong pressure from the home side.

"It was a top performance in a difficult game," Klopp said.

"We played exceptionally in the first half, even though Villa had their moments. We were really good, I liked what I saw.

"In the second half we missed the last step a little bit. Aston Villa were pushing hard, that's normal in a home game. We knew that would happen. You have to get through these periods."

Salah converted a low cross from Andrew Robertson to open the scoring, as the left-back surpassed Leighton Baines to become the defender with the most assists in Premier League history (54).

54 - Andrew Robertson now has the outright most assists of any defender in Premier League history (54), overtaking Leighton Baines (53). Wand. pic.twitter.com/75KJ5xYlB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2022

Speaking to the club's official website, Robertson admitted he had been eyeing the record throughout the World Cup break.

"Full-back has evolved a lot and it's about going forward now as well as defending," Robertson said.

But first and foremost, I want to defend and things like that – but it's a big part of our game.

"During the break I just wanted to try to get back and beat it. First game back, it's always nice. Look, I'm not really into individual things, I'm all for the team.

"But when you do stuff like that and you're in the Premier League against some unbelievable defenders, it's always nice to put yourself at the top there."