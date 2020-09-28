The Gunners had defeated Liverpool twice over the past two months and, like their hosts, entered this fixture with a perfect start, but Mikel Arteta's men were unable to build on a lead gifted to them by Robertson 25 minutes in.

The left-back inadvertently set up Alexandre Lacazette to score for the visitor completely against the run of play, only for Sadio Mane to equalise 147 seconds later.

Robertson then completed the swift turnaround by putting Liverpool in front before substitute Jota sealed things late on as Jurgen Klopp's side continued their promising start to their title defence.