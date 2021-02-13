Mohamed Salah's carefully placed finish gave the visitors a 67th-minute lead at King Power Stadium, yet from a position of strength they suffered a dramatic collapse to slip to a third successive loss.

James Maddison equalised with a free-kick from a tight angle – the strike was initially ruled out for offside prior to a VAR (video assistant referee) check – before a calamitous moment between Alisson, at fault for two goals in last week's 4-1 loss to Manchester City, and debutant Ozan Kabak gifted Jamie Vardy his first goal of 2021.

With Liverpool still reeling, Harvey Barnes wrapped up a first win for Brendan Rodgers over his former employer since the end of his Anfield reign – and moved his current club six points clear of the Reds on the table.

For Klopp, it was a chastening defeat, leading to him conceding that Liverpool's race to defend its Premier League title was effectively over.