Rodgers' side struck through James Maddison and Youri Tielemans in the second half at St James' Park.

Andy Carroll reduced the deficit with his first goal for Newcastle in over 10 years.

Leicester were good value for their first win in three league games as they extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

The Foxes are one point behind leaders Liverpool, who face Southampton on Monday, and Rodgers was pleased with the way they held firm after Carroll set up a tense finale.

"I'm delighted with that. It was always going to be a tight game. We had some really good moments in the first half but just failed with that final ball," Rodgers said.

"In the second half we stayed strong defensively. Once we got the first goal it opened it up a little bit. It became a war in the last 10 minutes.

"The squad has been tremendous in terms of how they have coped with European and our league efforts. There is still a long way to go but it's a great start for us."

After missing out on a top four finish on the final day of last season, Leicester look well equipped to challenge for Champions League qualification and could even pose a threat to Liverpool's title defence.

Having taken maximum points from a visit to Newcastle for the fifth successive season, Leicester have now won seven of their nine away league games this term.

Newcastle is without a win in six games in all competitions as the pressure mounts on Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

