Leeds laid siege to its visitors in typical fashion and led through Stuart Dallas's eighth league goal of the campaign.

Son Heung-min levelled and Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for offside before Bamford again pressed his claims for joining the England captain in Gareth Southgate's UEFA Euro 2020 squad.

Kane hit the crossbar with a free-kick inside the final 20 minutes at Elland Road but chasing the game left Spurs increasingly vulnerable on the break and Rodrigo completed the misery for Ryan Mason's side at Elland Road.

Hugo Lloris got down and across to his left well to deny Bamford after Jack Harrison slid a pass into the Leeds striker's path in the seventh minute.

Lloris again excelled himself as Sergio Reguilon turned Harrison's virtually undefendable cross towards his own goal, but Dallas was on hand to smash home and give Leeds a deserved advantage.

Spurs' much-vaunted front four led the response impressively.

Robin Koch blocked a Dele Alli effort from a Son pass but when the roles were reversed – the midfielder cleverly delaying his throughball – the Korea Republic forward dispatched his 17th goal of the season.

Only a fractional offside on the end of another Alli pass prevented Kane from putting Tottenham ahead, although back came Leeds – Dallas seizing on some sloppy defending from Eric Dier and Reguilon and setting in motion a slick move from which Bamford converted Ezgjan Alioski's low cross.

Marcelo Bielsa was concerned enough by Spurs' early second-half pressure make a change before the hour, Raphinha replacing Tyler Roberts, and Mateusz Klich's snap-shot forced another superb stop from Lloris.

Opposite number Illan Meslier excelled himself to push Serge Aurier's deflected cross to safety, although he was relieved to see Kane's 72nd-minute free-kick cannon against the top of the bar.

Meslier saved with his feet from Erik Lamela before another substitute, Rodrigo, calmly collected Raphinha's pass to seal the points.