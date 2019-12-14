A dire display against Eddie Howe's men shattered any Chelsea hopes that progression to the UEFA Champions League last 16 — secured by a midweek win over Lille — would rejuvenate a team that had lost three of its previous four domestic league games.

The Cherries' winner six minutes from time was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR (video assistant referee) review showed Dan Gosling was onside before he superbly hooked over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues' gap over fifth place could be reduced to two points on Monday (AEDT) if Manchester United overcomes Everton or Wolverhampton Wanderers beats Tottenham Hotspur. Bournemouth, for its part, celebrated bringing a halt to a run of five consecutive top-flight defeats.