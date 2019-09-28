Lampard's men had drawn two and lost one of their opening three matches at Stamford Bridge this term, but deservedly got off the mark on this occasion.

Brighton, now beaten in all nine of its league meetings with Chelsea, survived an onslaught on its goal in the first half but Adam Webster gifted the Blues a spot-kick early in the second half.

Jorginho converted from 12 yards after Webster had brought down Mason Mount, who pounced on the defender's heavy first touch in the box, while Willian added a second 14 minutes from time to send Chelsea up to sixth in the table.

Tammy Abraham was unable to make any contact with Mount's inswinging free-kick in a first half dominated by Chelsea, the ball going right through and coming back off the post.

Mat Ryan was equal to shots from Ross Barkley and Pedro, who both should have been doing better with just the Brighton keeper to beat, while Marcos Alonso volleyed wide from close range shortly before the interval.

Chelsea's much-merited breakthrough goal arrived five minutes into the second half, however, as Webster brought down Mount and Jorginho sent the penalty into the bottom-left corner — the 100th to be scored at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Ryan temporarily kept Brighton in the match by producing good saves to deny Pedro and Abraham, who was played in by a poor pass from opposition midfielder Dale Stephens.

However, Willian sealed victory for Chelsea, powering an effort past Ryan via a deflection off Dan Burn, who had just grazed the bar with a header from a corner at the other end.