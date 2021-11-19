WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Former Anfield star Gerrard, often tipped as a future Liverpool manager, left Scottish champion Rangers to join Villa, his first Premier League managerial role.

But Gerrard rejected a suggestion he had taken the job as a stepping stone to managing Liverpool in the future.

He then claimed he would be happy if Klopp signed a lifetime contract, given how well he has done with the Reds.

Klopp is under contract at Anfield until 2024 and while he has not thought about a new deal, he was grateful to Gerrard and reiterated there is plenty of time left for him in his current job.

"I thought Stevie said a lot of nice things, a lot of smart things," Klopp, whose side hosts Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (AEDT), said when asked about his contract.

"I don't have to think about these kind of things at the moment – thank God – because we are in the middle of the season.

"I think I spoke before about this, but no other manager gets asked so often about things that could happen in two or three or four years.

"I didn't think about it, I don't want to think now about it, it's all fine how it is. It's over when it's over, but it's far from being over."

Gerrard will face Brighton and Hove Albion in his first match at Villa, in the hours before the Liverpool v Arsenal clash.

Klopp revealed he had been in touch with Gerrard, with their two respective teams set to do battle next month.

"After he signed the contract we sent messages," Klopp said. "And they are messages, otherwise I would have posted them [online], which I don't do, because they are private.

"I'm looking forward to meeting him, I'm really happy for him. But what we said will stay private."

Liverpool is hoping to keep up a strong track record against Arsenal this weekend. It has won the past five home Premier League matches against the Gunners, netting at least three goals in each victory.

Since Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015, Arsenal has won just one of 11 Premier League games against the Reds, with three draws and seven defeats part of that sequence.