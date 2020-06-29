Liverpool claimed its first league title since 1990 this season and has won 28 of 31 Premier League games during what has been a dominant campaign.

Still, Liverpool have been linked with moves for the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

But Klopp said it would be a quiet window for Liverpool, with the coronavirus pandemic also impacting finances across the football world.

"It is about how influential the coronavirus crisis would be on all financial parts of life. It's not only football, we all will pay a bill in the end," he said. "Nobody knows exactly how big the bill will be. Hopefully it is over soon but we should not start taking for granted it all will be fine.

"We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do. We never wanted that. [The reality is] COVID has influenced both sides with ins and outs. It's not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world."

Liverpools hold a 23-point lead atop the Premier League, a season after winning the Champions League.

Klopp, whose side visits Manchester City this week, believes he has a strong squad at his disposal.

"It is not a squad you have to change now and say, 'OK, we need this position and this position,' he said. "We don't have a first XI, I say we have a first 16 or 17, they can all play to the same level. But we have to use this, 100 per cent."