Ings, behind only Jamie Vardy in the league's scoring charts, hit the only goal as Southampton moved up to 11th in the table by virtue of a third win in four games over the festive period.

Tottenham trailed at half-time for the fourth straight league game and could not find a fightback, with Jose Mourinho's men unable to capitalise on Chelsea's draw at Brighton and Hove Albion in the race for Champions League qualification.

Their New Year's Day misery was compounded by star striker Kane limping off having appeared to hurt his left hamstring in the process of scoring an equaliser that was ruled out for offside.

Paulo Gazzaniga made a sharp low stop to keep out Nathan Redmond's shot at the end of a mazy run and Ings then put Saints into a deserved lead in the 17th minute at St. Mary's.

The in-form striker collected Jack Stephens' pass, lifted the ball over Toby Alderweireld's head, watched it bounce and confidently finished on the volley for his 13th league goal of the season.

Spurs then lost Tanguy Ndombele to injury and his replacement Giovani Lo Celso had a shot deflected wide before Jan Vertonghen missed a brilliant chance at the back post after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy recovered from fumbling Kane's drive to deny Dele Alli.

Southampton started the second half in similarly strong fashion, Redmond volleying wide within a minute of the restart before Alderweireld escaped after a VAR check for a handball in the box.

Vertonghen's tame header in the 69th minute was the first effort Spurs managed in the second half and their day got even worse when Kane went off after turning in Christian Eriksen's pass, only to see the offside flag raised as he hobbled away.

Mourinho was then booked by referee Mike Dean after he was involved in a confrontation with a member of the Southampton backroom team as Spurs unravelled.