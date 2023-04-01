WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jesus marked his first start since November with a goal in each half at Emirates Stadium, while Ben White and Granit Xhaka were also on target for Arsenal.

Although Manchester City applied the pressure with a 4-1 victory over Liverpool earlier in the day, Mikel Arteta's side did not relent as it comfortably secured a seventh straight league win.

Rasmus Kristensen's goal gave Leeds hope before Xhaka rendered it a mere consolation for the visitors, who are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Leeds gave the league leader a scare inside the opening minute when Kristensen drew a smart reflex save from Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was needed again after Jesus headed over at the other end, denying Crysencio Summerville following a neat one-two with Marc Roca, while he also kept Jack Harrison out from a tight angle.

But after weathering the storm, Arsenal drew first blood 10 minutes before the break with Jesus calmly rolling home from the penalty spot after he was felled by Luke Ayling.

The hosts doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. White, an ever-present during Leeds's Championship title-winning season three years ago, arrived at the far post to turn in Gabriel Martinelli's delicious cross.

Jesus grabbed his second goal eight minutes later, the Brazil forward prodding home after combining superbly with Leandro Trossard.

Leeds pulled one back in the 76th minute when Kristensen's shot deflected in via Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Xhaka headed in Martin Odeegard's excellent delivery to ensure Arsenal had the final word.