The Blues, who announced the £89million signing of Ukraine international Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk during the first half, had lost seven of their previous nine games in all competitions before the visit of Patrick Vieira's side.

They were far from convincing against a spirited Eagles outfit, but claimed a precious three points courtesy of Havertz's 64th-minute header.

Despite the win, Chelsea remains 10th in the Premier League, with Palace two places back in 12th.

Palace started with a spring in their step and twice went close shortly before the midway point of the first half as Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise were denied by smart saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea improved as the half wore on and they spurned two glorious quick-fire chances, Kai Havertz heading over from eight yards and Lewis Hall flashing wide after an incisive break.

Both goalkeepers made important stops during a frantic period of stoppage time at the end of the first half as Kepa pawed away Jeffrey Schlupp's header and Vicente Guaita tipped over Hakim Ziyech's powerful drive at the other end.

Ziyech was the provider for Chelsea's goal as his superb whipped cross from the left was headed home by Havertz from six yards.

Havertz inexplicably headed wide of a gaping goal with 10 minutes remaining, but it mattered little in the end as Chelsea held on for a precious win.