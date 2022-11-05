Haaland saved the day for City and spared Joao Cancelo's blushes as the striker's spot kick secured a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Cancelo had left City short-handed after an embarrassing red card, which came shortly after Julian Alvarez gave the Etihad Stadium hosts a deserved early lead.

City was seeking a 13th consecutive win against Fulham across all competitions yet the hosts' hopes nosedived soon after the opener when Cancelo was ordered off in the 26th minute for a poor challenge on Harry Wilson.

It handed Fulham a penalty that Andreas Pereira tucked away.

Fulham was moments away from a point when Kevin De Bruyne was tripped by Antonee Robinson and a second penalty of the game was awarded.

Substitute Haaland's strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time was almost saved by Bernd Leno but the ball squirmed under the goalkeeper.

The victory lifted City a point above Arsenal who are away at London rivals Chelsea this week.