Reports have suggested City are ready to meet Haaland's €75million (£64m) release clause and that Haaland wants to join the reigning Premier League champions this summer.

City failed in a protracted effort to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham before the start of this season, while forward Ferran Torres departed to join Barcelona in January.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have carried the bulk of the goalscoring burden as City bid for a Premier League and Champions League double, while Gabriel Jesus, whose contract expires at the end of next season, has also been linked with a move away.

Haaland's arrival would see City atone for the disappointment of missing out on Kane by acquiring another of the most feared centre-forwards in world football.

But when asked about reports of them nearing the signing of the Dortmund forward, Guardiola told a media conference ahead of Wednesday's game with Brighton and Hove Albion: "No answer to your question. I have another concern in my head, to think what will happen in this club next season."

Pressed on the question of whether he needed to add a striker to his ranks, Guardiola replied: "We are playing without a striker.

"For many years I don't think about transfer windows, especially when we have incredible things to play for."

Haaland has scored 25 goals in 24 games in all competitions for Marco Rose's team this season, outperforming his expected goals tally of 22.2.