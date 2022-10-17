City lost for the first time in the Premier League this season on Monday (AEDT), with Mohamed Salah's strike the difference in a 1-0 Liverpool win.

But Guardiola's side earlier appeared to have taken the lead when Phil Foden scored, only for the play to be called back following a VAR review.

Erling Haaland's tug on Fabinho's shirt was spotted in the build-up, with Liverpool awarded a foul that Guardiola felt was at odds with the spirit the rest of the fixture was played in.

Referee Anthony Taylor told City's coaching staff he was "not going to make fouls", according to Guardiola, whose explanation for the initial decision being overturned was simple: "This is Anfield."

Former Liverpool striker Aldridge, speaking to Stats Perform in an exclusive interview, felt this siege mentality was a tactic from the playbook of legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

"He's trying to be the new Alex Ferguson, I think," Aldridge said. "Anfield is Anfield, but that referee didn't succumb to the Anfield atmosphere.

"He gave some bad decisions against Liverpool as well. He gave that decision for Man City, it was only the VAR [that spotted the foul].

"It's swings and roundabouts. Last week we were at the VAR's detriment against Arsenal on three occasions; this week we got the break.

"In our day, I have to say that wouldn't have been a foul, but in the modern day he's pulled him down with the shirt, everyone's seen, and it was a foul.

"From a centre-forward's point of view, if it happened to Liverpool, I'd be going mad, but I can see why he pulled it back.

"He was always going to argue with that, Pep, and it's them decisions that win you games. If that had been allowed, we might have got a draw, but we certainly wouldn't have won the game."