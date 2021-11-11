Steven Gerrard heads to Aston Villa with plenty of promise after guiding Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, ending fierce rival Celtic's reign while completing a remarkable invincible season.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith at Villa Park, who was relieved of his duties last week after the 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021

The Liverpool legend is raring to get started at Villa, saying: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.





“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.





“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”