Gabriel capitalised on some terrible Blues defending from a Bukayo Saka corner in the second half to move Mikel Arteta's side two points clear of Manchester City.

The Gunners were good value for their third consecutive away win over their London rival in the top flight, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a miserable first game against his former club.

Chelsea has suffered back-to-back top-flight defeats and this was its first loss at Stamford Bridge since going down 4-2 to Arsenal in April.

Arsenal dominated possession in a bright start and Ben White spurned a chance to put it in front when he dragged a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Aubameyang was booed by the Gunners fans and the striker's only notable contribution in the first half was when he was booked for a late challenge on White.

Gabriel Jesus wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark, ending a brilliant sweeping move by somehow heading Gabriel Martinelli's cross wide from close range.

Arsenal failed to have an attempt on target in the first half and it was wasteful again 10 minutes after the break, when Thomas Partey nodded wide with Martinelli behind him poised to head home Martin Odegaard's delivery.

There was more frustration from Jesus when he was denied from a tight angle, but Mikel Arteta's side were deservedly in front after 63 minutes as Chelsea were caught napping.

Gabriel could not believe his luck when Saka's corner evaded everyone and gave him a tap-in to break the deadlock.

Odegaard sliced a poor finish off target after great work Jesus, but Gabriel’s goal secured three precious points.