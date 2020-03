United was seeking a third top-flight win on the bounce for the first time since January 2019, but in the end it was grateful for a point in a fiery game at Goodison Park that saw Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti shown a red card after the final whistle.

Fernandes got the better of Jordan Pickford with a long-range effort to cancel out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opener, the in-form forward profiting from a poor De Gea clearance inside the opening 160 seconds.