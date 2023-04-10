Argentina's FIFA World Cup winner Fernandez was the most expensive of several January signings made by the Blues, who paid Benfica a Premier League record £106million (€121m) for the midfielder.

Chelsea has struggled since then, however, down in 11th in the Premier League, with Graham Potter becoming the second coach to be sacked at Stamford Bridge this season.

Potter at least guided Chelsea through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with European glory now realistically their only path back to that competition for next season.

Fernandez and Co. must get past Real Madrid in the last eight, with Chelsea great Frank Lampard back at the helm on a temporary basis.

Progress past reigning champions Madrid looks a tough ask, but Fernandez is confident his new club will soon be back on track.

"Adapting always takes time, meeting new players," he said.

"I was among the 10 new players that came in. It's hard with different languages, so it's difficult to connect with team-mates at the beginning.

"As time goes by, we start getting to know our team-mates better, and it will get better with time.

"Have I struck up a connection with Kai Havertz and Joao Felix? We do have this connection, away from the pitch as well, but we have many good players.

"All of our attackers are class and have quality, so all of them can play at the top level."

Despite Chelsea's woes this season, Fernandez certainly does not regret his big move, leaving Benfica only seven months after signing from River Plate.

"One of the factors was that I liked the long-term project the club is creating," he explained.

"I also always dreamed about playing in the Premier League, and Chelsea had shown their interest in me even before the World Cup.

"I came to a big club, one that has always fought for trophies and that has won two Champions Leagues in a very short period of time. Now that I'm here, I've realised how big this club really is.

"And that's what we wanted, what the club aimed for as a whole. This was an important factor when making this decision, apart from the fact that it's in such a beautiful city like London. I thought it all through with my family.

"If it's God's will, everything will turn out fine, and I'll strive to win anything and everything."