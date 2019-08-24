Daniel James's superb 89th-minute strike looked to have salvaged a point for United, which fell behind to Jordan Ayew's first-half effort.

Luka Milivojevic's 69th-minute foul on Scott McTominay had handed United a lifeline, but Marcus Rashford, whom Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed is one of two designated penalty takers after Paul Pogba's miss against Wolverhampton Wanderers, struck his spot-kick against the upright.

James' sensational finish seemed to have sounded a victory charge, but De Gea failed to make what should have been a simple near-post save from Patrick van Aanholt's 93rd-minute attempt, as Palace claimed its first league win over United since 1991.