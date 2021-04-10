Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack with this fixture sandwiched between both legs of its UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund, and his much-changed side fell behind to Stuart Dallas's opener late in the first half.

A red card for Leeds captain Liam Cooper seemingly tilted the game in City's favour and it eventually broke down its undermanned opponent when Ferran Torres equalised 14 minutes from time.

But Marcelo Bielsa's men caught City on the counter as it pressed for the winner, Dallas latching on to Ezgjan Alioski's throughball and sliding his second through Ederson's legs to clinch a remarkable victory for Leeds.