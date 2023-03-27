Conte left Spurs by mutual consent on Monday (AEDT), a week on from a remarkable outburst after a 3-3 draw with bottom side Southampton in which his side squandered a two-goal lead late on.

The Italian labelled his players "selfish" and questioned the club's lack of silverware during Daniel Levy's time as chairman.

That tirade ultimately cost him his job, with assistant Cristian Stellini taking charge until the end of the season as Spurs bid to finish in the Premier League top four for a second straight campaign.

Conte posted on Instagram on Monday, thanking Spurs and their fans while wishing them luck for the future.

"Football is passion," Conte said. "I would like to deeply thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

"A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it's been unforgettable to hear them singing my name.

"Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future."

Spurs' first game in the post-Conte era will be a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on April 3, as they look to cling onto the fourth spot that they currently occupy to achieve Champions League qualification for next season.