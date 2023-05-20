The Gunners needed to win to delay City’s title celebrations ahead of its home match against Chelsea on Monday (AEST).

City had overhauled Arsenal’s eight-point lead as Mikel Arteta’s side faltered, winning 11 Premier League games in a row including a 4-1 victory over its rival at the end of April.

Pep Guardiola’s team is unbeaten in its pasr 23 games through all competitions, having also reached the finals of both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League final.

Forest’s victory also secured its own Premier League status again next season.

City has won the Premier League for the third successive campaign and a fifth in the past six years.