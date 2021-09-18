The Premier League champion was far less impressive against Saints than it had been in beating RB Leipzig 6-3 in a midweek UEFA Champions League match, a victory that was overshadowed by Guardiola's post-match comments.

The coach upset fans by appearing to question the attendance for another big home triumph, urging "all our people to come" for a clash against "so, so dangerous" Southampton.

Guardiola later insisted his comments about fans had been misinterpreted, but Southampton certainly lived up to his pre-match lofty billing and was left disappointed to head home with only a point after a second-half penalty awarded against Kyle Walker was overturned, although Raheem Sterling also had a late goal struck off.

Chances were few and far between up until the penalty incident, but Che Adams dragged wide as pressure built on the City goal.

It appeared as though Southampton would have a huge opportunity to win at Etihad Stadium for the first time since 2004 when Walker barged Adam Armstrong to the ground and was shown a red card on the hour mark.

But referee Jon Moss was called to the pitch-side monitor and ruled in City's favour, giving Walker an unexpected reprieve.

City was well supported throughout – despite the empty seats clearly visible in the stands – but could not capitalise on their narrow escape, even with Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden introduced from the bench.

Sterling did appear to have stolen victory as he turned in the rebound when Alex McCarthy got down to Foden's 90th-minute header, yet another video assistant referee (VAR) review found the England forward just offside.