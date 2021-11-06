WATCH MUTV 24/7 ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pep Guardiola's side had failed to win any of its previous four league meetings with United but was deservedly two goals ahead at half-time.

Eric Bailly became the first United player to score an own goal against City in the Premier League and Bernardo Silva profited from some terrible defending to squeeze in a second shortly before the interval.

United, beaten 5-0 by Liverpool in its most recent match at Old Trafford, failed to offer any sort of response in the second half as the pressure continues to grow on coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United had kept three successive clean sheets against City in the league but was behind inside seven minutes when Bailly sliced Joao Cancelo's whipped cross from the left into his own net.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a powerful volley kept out by Ederson, United's only on-target attempt of the first half, but only David de Gea kept the scoreline down as City took complete control.

However, after keeping out Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and team-mate Victor Lindelof, De Gea was far too easily beaten by Silva, who ghosted in behind Luke Shaw and turned in Cancelo's cross from a tight angle.

Chances were hard to come by in a far quieter second period, with the visitors going closest to finding the net through a Phil Foden strike that grazed the outside of the post late on.

United has now lost eight matches at Old Trafford in all competitions this calendar year, which is its worst-such record since 1989.

Guardiola's men looked far more like their usual selves on the back of last week's shock 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace, meanwhile, as they moved back to within two points of leader Chelsea, which has that game in hand.

United travels to Watford on its return to Premier League action after the international break. City hosts Everton at Etihad Stadium on 22 November (AEDT).