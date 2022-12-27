Graham Potter's side headed into the mid-season World Cup break last month having failed to notch a win in its previous five top-flight games, with three losses on the bounce to boot.

An impressive performance at Stamford Bridge ended the Blues' barren run, though it came at a cost with Reece James forced off injured in his first match since suffering a knee injury in October.

The outcome means Bournemouth has had two losses in two competitive games under Gary O'Neil since he took charge of the Cherries on a permanent basis, having been Scott Parker's interim successor for the majority of the season.

Chelsea's early dominance brought a swift breakthrough, with Havertz prodding home Raheem Sterling's low delivery at full stretch just 16 minutes in.

Eight minutes later, Germany international Havertz turned provider for England midfielder Mount, who curled a first-time shot through the scrambled Bournemouth defence to double the lead.

The Blues went close to extending the margin just before the interval, with goalkeeper Mark Travers parrying a close-range Sterling strike.

A third goal proved elusive for Chelsea which was dealt a blow when James was forced off with another knee issue.

He appeared to feel a twinge after beating Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony to the ball and he immediately signalled to the bench.

The England international went down to the ground, covering his face and looking to be in trouble.

He was treated by medical staff before being able to stand up and walk off the pitch and down the tunnel.

"It's the same area, so we are concerned," Potter said, as quoted by BBC Sport. "It's really too soon. He felt something there.

"We will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed.

"He's been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him."

The initial injury has limited Potter's work with James at Stamford Bridge so far, but he is a big fan of the England defender.

"You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team," Potter said.

"He is a world-class player. You see it from the outside, but not until you work with him do you see how good he is... The plan was to play 60 minutes today, so now he's disappointed, of course.

"We hope it's not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery."

James' absence threw the home side's rhythm off to a point, with Bournemouth gaining confidence in pursuit of a response, albeit without showing a great cutting edge.

Former Chelsea youth-team graduate Dominic Solanke headed just wide in stoppage time from Bournemouth's best chance as the visitors could not find a way back into the contest.