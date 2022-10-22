Jorginho put the Blues in front by converting a penalty with three minutes of normal time remaining following Scott McTominay's foul on Armando Broja.

But United, which left Cristiano Ronaldo out of its squad for disciplinary reasons, found a leveller through Casemiro's first goal for the club in the dying embers after defender Raphael Varane had limped off in tears.

The Red Devils remain a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, which was unable to hold on for what would have been a sixth consecutive clean sheet, in the Premier League table.