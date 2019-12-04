Gabriel Jesus rediscovered form in style as his double helped Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over Burnley that closed the gap on Premier League leader Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola described last season's 1-0 win at Turf Moor as being like a "trip to the dentist", though Jesus' brace ensured no pain for City this time around.

Thrust into City's line-up in the wake of Sergio Aguero's injury, Jesus scored either side of half-time to put the visitors in complete control, in the process ending his five-match scoreless streak in the league.

Jesus could have rounded off a hat-trick soon after netting his second, though his rare moment of profligacy did not prove costly – Rodri's thunderbolt making sure of the points.

