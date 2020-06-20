Maupay was at the centre of a grim first-half incident, where a coming together with Bernd Leno resulted in the Arsenal goalkeeper suffering a serious-looking knee injury.

Arsenal hit the front through a sumptuous Nicolas Pepe strike in the 68th minute but lackadaisical defending from a short corner worked by Solly March and Yves Bissouma allowed Lewis Dunk to equalise seven minutes later.

In the fifth minute of stoppage-time, Maupay darted on to a clever lofted pass from substitute Aaron Connolly to produce a similarly classy finish, moving the Seagulls five points clear of the bottom three and leaving the Gunners' UEFA Champions League hopes in tatters.