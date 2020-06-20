Leno horror injury adds to Arsenal's problems

In the 36th minute of a goalless first half at Amex Stadium, Leno dashed to the left-hand edge of his penalty area to claim the ball and was fouled by Neal Maupay while doing do.

When landing, the Germany international’s right knee appeared to buckle and he audibly yelped in pain as the medical staff rushed towards him.

Leno received lengthy treatment before making his displeasure towards Maupay clear as he was carried off.

Emiliano Martinez entered the fray for Arsenal, which has been beset by injury problems since the Premier League restart.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka and defender Pablo Mari sustained ankle damage during Thursday's (AEST) 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, with the latter facing a long spell on the sidelines.