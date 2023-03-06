Brentford v Fulham March 6, 2023 21:58 1:31 min Premier League: Brentford v Fulham Highlights Brentford Fulham Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:13 min Messi eyes PSG glory after realising WC dream 3:54 min Karamoh magic fires Torino past Bologna 4:06 min Sassuolo strikes late to edge determined Cremonese 1:31 min Premier League: Brentford v Fulham 5:02 min Osimhen backs Kvaratskhelia to win Ballon d'Or 0:50 min Terzic hopes Bellingham steps up against Chelsea 0:26 min Joao Felix open to Chelsea stay 1:13 min Messi set on on 'small details' to turn tie around 2:53 min Neymar ruled out for the season 0:42 min Potter relishing 'special night' against Dortmund