Boos could be heard ringing around the Liverpool end at Wembley Stadium on Saturday when 'Abide With Me' and national anthem 'God Save the Queen' were performed before kick-off.

More disapproval followed when Prince William, a member of the royal family and chair of the Football Association (FA), shook hands with the Liverpool and Chelsea players.

Liverpool went on to win their eighth FA Cup by defeating Chelsea on penalties, and Klopp described the "majority" of his supporters as "wonderful people" even if he did not want to hear the boos.

"Of course I have thoughts but I think in these situations it's best to ask the question: 'Why does it happen?' Klopp said on Monday ahead of a Premier League clash with Southampton.

"They wouldn't do if there was no reason. I've not been here long enough to understand the reason for it – it's for sure something historical – and that's probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever.

"The majority of our supporters are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn't do it without reason."

The behaviour of the Liverpool supporters has been met with widespread condemnation and Johnson's official spokesperson criticised the vociferous Reds supporters.

Asked if the Prime Minister believes there is ever a justifiable reason to jeer the anthem, he said: "No. Obviously the events over the weekend, it was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA Cup that brings people together that a small minority chose to act in that way."

Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, added: "I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today.

"The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans' totally shameful behaviour.

"In this year of all years – the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful."