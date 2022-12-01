The Portugal captain departed Old Trafford by mutual consent last month following an explosive interview that saw him roundly criticise the club, manager Erik ten Hag and owners, the Glazer family.

It came after a difficult first season back following his return to the club from Juventus, in which the veteran striker looked ill at ease under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Now Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medal winner and United supporter, says he is disheartened by the star's exit, but stresses he understands his reasons.

"It's sad to see him go," said Bolt of Ronaldo. "He played such an important role for us last season. He kept us in the Premier League last season. Because many games he was the one he scored, kept giving us points.

"So it is sad to see him go, but I understand by listening to his interview there is a lot going on that a lot of us don't know.

"I wish him all the best on his journey because I am a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan. So it is sad to see him gone."

The exit of Ronaldo has prefaced a potential sale by the Glazer family, who have long been the target of ire from the club's fanbase, and Bolt adds that it has been something supporters have been keen to see for a while.

"For me, it has been [a] long time [coming] for the fans," he added. "[They] have spoken about this for years. Since Alex Ferguson [left], the club has been up and down,

"It surprised me as a supporter to know that the club hasn't really moved on technology-wise to try to improve and to help the players to move forward.

"So, to get new owners, hopefully they'll come in and develop the club in a way that is necessary."