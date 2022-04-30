The Canaries' tame loss to manager Dean Smith's former employer, coupled with Burnley recovering from a goal down to stun fellow struggler Watford 2-1, condemned Norwich to an immediate return to the Championship, which it won last season.

Norwich has now been relegated from the Premier League on six occasions, more than any other side in the competition's history, with Smith and predecessor Daniel Farke overseeing just five wins in 34 league outings this term.

Meanwhile, the Norwich has been relegated in each of its past four Premier League seasons (2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2019-2020, and 2021-2022), becoming just the second club in English football history to suffer that fate in four consecutive top-flight campaigns (after Crystal Palace in 1992-1993, 1994-1995, 1997-1998, 2004-2005).

Fellow promoted side Watford looks destined to join Norwich in making an immediate return to the Football League after throwing away a one-goal lead in its home defeat to Burnley.

Late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill mean Burnley's caretaker boss Mike Jackson is the first Clarets manager to win three of their first four league games in charge since Jimmy Mullen won his first four in 1991.

Burnley looks to be battling Leeds United and Everton to avoid taking up the third relegation spot, having been reinvigorated since making the shock decision to sack Sean Dyche earlier this month.