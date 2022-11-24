After 17 years as owners of United, the Glazer family confirmed on Tuesday they are exploring the possibility of selling some or all of their shareholding.

There is no certainty they will sell up, with a club statement saying there "can be no assurance that the review being undertaken will result in any transaction involving the company".

However, United fans have long since called for the Glazers to sell, angered by the club's apparent lack of direction and distinct struggles in replicating past glories under Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since the 2012-13 season and have not won a trophy of any kind since their 2016-17 EFL Cup and Europa League double with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

He said, echoing the club statement: "As we announced [on Tuesday], the board went through a process and it's decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives – and that's what we're doing.

"We'll see where it leads us."

Glazer would not directly answer a question referencing Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of the club's ownership.

Ronaldo, who was released by United this week after aiming criticism at figures including manager Erik ten Hag in a TalkTV interview, said the Glazer family "don't care about the club".

Glazer was asked about those comments but preferred to shower Ronaldo with praise.

He said: "Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo – he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best luck in the future."