Bruce left Newcastle by mutual consent on Thursday (AEDT) following a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham in his 1,000th game as a manager, a departure that appeared to be inevitable after the Saudi-led takeover.

The 60-year-old subsequently released a statement revealing that may be his last role in management and hit out at the abuse he was subjected to during his reign.

Arsenal head coach says Bruce should have been treated with more respect and wants a “round table” discussion in a bid to try and prevent others from experiencing the same sort of torment.

"I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve," Arteta said.

"You’re talking about somebody who has been in the game over 40 years as a player and manager, that has managed over 1,000 games and he is telling you, with that experience, with that level of expertise, that he struggles with that kind of situation.

"So I think we have to reflect how we can’t take for granted and accept certain things because they are how they are. We are here as well to improve them and change them like we do with any rules, with anything that we want to improve for our supporters, fans, stadiums, facilities, broadcast.

"Why don’t we have an open table to discuss how we can do that, because I think we have to think about that. One of the most experienced managers in English history is telling you that. You can’t just ignore it. For me, it is a very serious statement and it is something that has to change. It has to start to change."

Arteta said: "To have a strong opinion and be so convinced [about] what you see and how you judge people, you don’t have to study," Arteta continued. "You don’t even have to be able to play football.

"You can just give a strong opinion and that’s it. You talk about chemistry, you don’t do that. You talk about law, a law case, you don’t have that opinion because you have to study and then you don’t say anything.

"But you can say anything about football and it is good because it creates debate, opinion, but when you cross that line it becomes really difficult.

"It’s a man, it’s a family, his loved ones, the environment and I think we have to reflect. I was really impressed with how he explained openly how he felt, and I didn’t like it."