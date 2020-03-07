The France international scored only his second league goal of 2020, converting from close range in the 78th minute to clinch three points for Mikel Arteta's side, who struggled to break down a battling West Ham team before Lacazette's second-half introduction.

The best chances of the afternoon before the goal fell to Hammers striker Michail Antonio, who misfired from close range either side of half-time, and Hammers boss David Moyes will be disappointed his side failed to hang on for a precious point towards their battle against relegation.