In a game of few clear-cut opportunities, the Gunners made an electric start to the game but could not take advantage, while Joelinton missed the best chance for Newcastle in the final moments of the first half at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Third-placed Newcastle's resilient display continued into the second period, leaving Arsenal unable to score in a Premier League game for the first time this season and ending their 100 per cent home record in the top flight.

Manchester City can cut the advantage held by Mikel Arteta's side at the summit to five points if they beat Chelsea on Thursday.