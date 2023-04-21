WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After squandering 2-0 leads to draw 2-2 in its past two games, Arsenal found itself behind by that same scoreline inside 14 minutes in a thrilling contest at Emirates Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz took advantage of an Aaron Ramsdale error inside 27 seconds and former Gunner Theo Walcott added a second, before Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back before half-time.

Duje Caleta-Car added a third for Southampton, but Martin Odegaard's strike was followed up by Bukayo Saka's 90th-minute leveller, leaving Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City, which it faces on Thursday (AEST), having played two games more.