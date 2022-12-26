The blow of losing Jesus for three months due to a knee injury suffered during the World Cup had seen many write off the Premier League leader's title chances but at Emirates Stadium the home side's mentality shone through.

Arsenal – who had a fifth-minute Bukayo Saka goal wiped out – went behind when Said Benrahma scored from the penalty spot.

But the Gunners' dominance eventually brought chances and while they benefited from a hint of luck, Saka coolly levelled before Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah secured a deserved win.

11/11 - Eddie Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for Arsenal in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 11 goals from just 16 shots on target. Clinical.

Nketiah, the man tasked with replacing Jesus, was encouragingly key in the build-up to the early disallowed Saka goal.

Arsenal initially missed the Brazilian's presence, with its only other first-half chance seeing Martin Odegaard scuff wide from close range in the 24th minute.

It then conceded from the next meaningful attack.

William Saliba was penalised for a desperate lunge on Jarrod Bowen and Benrahma converted emphatically.

An Arsenal penalty was overturned on the stroke of half-time, with the ball striking Aaron Cresswell's head rather than his arm.

West Ham's resistance ended early in the second half, though, Saka controlling Odegaard's miscued shot to tuck the ball past former Gunners custodian Lukasz Fabianski in the 53rd.

3 - Bukayo Saka (2020, 2021 & 2022) is the first Arsenal player to score in three successive Boxing Day matches since Thierry Henry (2002, 2003 & 2004). Cheer.

The Hammers' goalkeeper was arguably culpable when beaten at his near post five minutes later, Martinelli blasting goalwards after darting beyond Vladimir Coufal.

Nketiah fittingly completed the scoring in the 69th, cleverly spinning away from Thilo Kehrer before finishing clinically into the bottom-left corner.