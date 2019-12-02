Davis Cup Finals
Watford places Mullins in charge after Flores exit

Watford has placed Under-23s coach Hayden Mullins in charge for Thursday's (AEDT) Premier League trip to Leicester City after the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Flores sacked after miserable second go at Watford

Flores' second spell at Vicarage Road was brought to an end at the weekend on the back of a 2-1 loss to Southampton that left the club bottom of the division.

Watford hopes to bring in a permanent successor "imminently", but Mullins will be in the dugout for the midweek clash with the high-flying Foxes.

The 40-year-old has been a coach at Watford since July 2016 and was brought in to oversee first-team training on Monday, alongside head of academy goalkeeping Graham Stack.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is rumoured to be one of the frontrunners for the Hornets post.

