Watch Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS has added Liverpool TV to its mammoth lineup of football, with a new deal which will run until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Watch every match of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League, Premier League and Domestic Cup campaigns until the end of the 2020-2021 season via Liverpool TV, on beIN SPORTS & CONNECT. 

Through Liverpool TV, you can enjoy these matches in HD, featuring unique commentary, insight and analysis. You can also enjoy 'Liverpool Trending' - a one hour magazine show covering the week's most popular videos and social media highlights from across the Club, its players and supporters.

How to watch Liverpool TV on beIN:

