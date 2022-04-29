United forward Greenwood to remain on bail

The 20-year-old was arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 30 January after allegations were made on social media.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

However, GMP confirmed on Friday that an application has been made for the extension of Greenwood's bail.

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," a GMP statement read.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June.

"The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing.

"Any update on the outcome of that hearing – or news before then – will be issued proactively by GMP press office."

Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with United within hours of the allegations emerging.