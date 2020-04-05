Tuanzebe wants United kids to emulate 'Class of 92'

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put greater emphasis on bringing youngsters into the senior fold since taking the job on a permanent basis last year.

Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes are all United academy products to have been involved this season.

Last December, the Red Devils passed 4,000 consecutive matches in all competitions with an academy graduate involved in the matchday squad.

Centre-back Tuanzebe is hopeful they can continue to be a core part of the senior set-up for years to come, much as Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville spearheaded successful years under Alex Ferguson.

"It's just like the 'Class of 92', that's something we've been wanting to replicate," he told United's website.

"This group of lads now that we have coming through, the oldest being Andreas and Scott, the youngest being Angel, Jimmy, Brandon and Mase, that bunch there can build the new foundation for the club.

"We have the club's identity installed in us. We help portray that identity to foreign players and help teach them the way of our club and to become better people, better players.

"It's something that's been the club's identity for many, many years and I'm sure there'll be more players to come through."

Tuanzebe believes last season's shock victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 proves the quality in the United ranks.

Five academy graduates played as Solskjaer's side, weakened by injury and suspension, claimed a 3-1 win at Parc des Princes to progress to the last eight on away goals after losing the first leg at Old Trafford 2-0.

"It speaks for itself, really. For so many boys to be involved in a Champions League game away from home, I don't think it's really been done," Tuanzebe added.

"The talent coming through is overwhelming. A lot are playing first-team football now, and a lot of them are capable of going to other teams in the Premier League and playing first-team football.

"So, I think our academy is very strong and obviously there's just more to come."