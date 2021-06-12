Tottenham appoints former Juve director Paratici

Paratici spent 11 years with the Serie A giant and took up a number of boardroom positions before exiting earlier this month.

The 48-year-old, who has also previously worked behind the scenes at Sampdoria, arrives at Tottenham ahead of the expected appointment of new head coach, Paulo Fonseca.

"I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me," Paratici said.

"Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan.

"I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club's history."

Juve won 19 domestic trophies during Paratici's time in Turin and pulled off a major transfer coup by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018.

Paratici will start his new role, which has previously been held by Damien Comolli, Franco Baldini, Frank Arnesen and David Pleat, on 1 July after his Juve contract officially expires.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy added: "I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations.

"He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads. As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that.

"He will be a great addition to the management structure. I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the club as we look ahead to next season."