Toney cops further FA charge over betting breaches

The FA last month hit Toney with a misconduct charge relating to 232 alleged offences which took place over a four-year period.

There was no update on the matter until Tuesday, when the governing body revealed the additional alleged breaches.

A statement from the FA said: "Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules.

Club Statement: Ivan Toney — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 20, 2022

"In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019."

The 26-year--old – whose tally of 10 Premier League goals this season has only been bettered by Erling Haaland (18) and Harry Kane (12) – has until January 4 to respond.

Toney failed earned a first England call-up in September, but was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham stated that Toney's omission from the squad for the tournament in Qatar was decided on "footballing grounds".

Brentford, which resumes its Premier League campaign against Tottenham next Tuesday, says it will make no further comment on the matter at this time.