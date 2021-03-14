Sterling denies 'crazy rumours' of Pep fallout

Sterling was not part of the matchday squad for City's trip to Craven Cottage as second-half goals from John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero – the latter from the penalty spot – kept the leaders on course for the Premier League title.

Speaking before the match on BT Sport, Guardiola said there was no injury issue for the England winger and labelled his omission as tactical.

It followed Sterling being an unused substitute for the 5-2 midweek win over Southampton and rumours emerged that the 26 year-old had been left out after confronting Guardiola about a perceived lack of recent game time.

Some crazy rumours on socials today... That's absolutely FALSE. Looking forward to a big week with the team. Have a good night lads 🙌🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 14, 2021

City is back in Champions League action against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday (AEDT), holding a 2-0 aggregate advantage from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Then, on Saturday, they face Everton at Goodison Park in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup – Guardiola's EFL Cup finalists still retaining an interest in honours on four fronts.

Sterling is City's second-highest scorer this season behind Ilkay Gundogan with 13 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Only Rodri (39) has played more games in the City squad, with Sterling third among outfield players behind Ruben Dias and the Spain midfielder when it comes to minutes played (2,861).

He has both scored (10) and missed (18) the most 'big chances' in the City squad and has an overall shot conversion rate of 17.6 per cent from 74 attempts on goal.

Sterling also has eight assists from 43 chances created and his dribbles attempted (147) and completed (72) are the most among his team-mates.