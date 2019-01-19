Schar double moves Newcastle clear of drop zone

Defender Schar, in the team as Rafael Benitez's only change from last week's loss to Chelsea, had not scored since November 2017 while playing for Deportivo La Coruna, but produced a crucial double.



He netted in both halves and Ayoze Perez put the icing on the cake in stoppage-time, meaning Newcastle move back out of the drop zone after dropping into it last weekend.



It was replaced in the relegation places by a poor Cardiff side that did not even register a shot on target until the 72nd minute.

Newcastle made the stronger start, with Perez's header impressively tipped over by Neil Etheridge, before the forward had a penalty claim turned down for handball against Joe Bennett.

The breakthrough arrived after 24 minutes, and it was not a goal you would expect from a centre-back. Schar collected a pass from Isaac Hayden 40 yards from goal, beat Cardiff debutant Oumar Niasse, ran completely unchallenged into the box and stroked a cool left-footed effort into the far corner from 12 yards.

Victor Camarasa unleashed a powerful strike that had Martin Dubravka briefly worried before flying over, but the visitors did not muster a first-half shot on target.

Perez was foiled by Etheridge again early in the second period, the goalkeeper saving at close range as the Spaniard stayed on his feet despite coming under heavy pressure from Bennett.

But Newcastle were not to be denied in the 63rd minute, Schar converting from inside the six-yard box after latching on to a headed flick on from defensive colleague Jamaal Lascelles, who had met Matt Ritchie's corner.

Schar even had a chance for a hat-trick, heading narrowly wide from another Ritchie delivery shortly before making a key interception at the other end.

Bruno Ecuele Manga's header ensured Dubravka was finally tested for the first time, but Cardiff never threatened a comeback and Perez tapped in three minutes into added time after superb work from Salomon Rondon to set him up.